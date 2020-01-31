|
|
Mr. Albert Vernon Ray Connell passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on January 19, 2020 in Summerfield, FL. He was 78 years old. Albert is survived by his son, John S. (Laura) Connell; seven grandchildren, Alicia A. Connell, Emily R. Connell, Daniel S. Connell, Anthony R. Connell, Jacob S. Connell, Kimberly M. Connell, Christopher N. Connell; great grandson, Cove Connell; a loving companion and friend Rose; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Connell. Albert was born August 29, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to John C. and Gladys Connell. Albert's hobbies included collecting antiques, hunting and staying involved in history. After graduating high school in 1959, Albert joined the Army. He worked at the Akron Polymer Plant for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from September 25, 1962 to September 28, 2001. He married Barbara Connell on April 25, 2000 with whom he enjoyed 16 years of wonderful marriage. In 2003 Albert and Barbara moved to Ocala, Florida to enjoy the beautiful sunshine. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albert's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 96 Hill St., Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences may be said at http://www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020