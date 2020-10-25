CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Albert Mennell, 86, passed away October 23, 2020. He was born in Rochester, PA to the late Albert and Kathryn Mennell and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 56 years. Al served his country in the U.S. Army going on to work as a warehouse manager for Sonoco Oil Company retiring in 1997 after 33 years of service. Al was known as the Mayor of 12th St. Preceded in death by his wife, Elenor; brother, Richard Mennell. Left to mourn his passing are his dear friends and caretakers, Jerry and Bonnie, Brent and Elaine Frazee; honorary granddaughters, Sarabeth and Erika "The Hurricane" Frazee; his McDonald's buddies; Gene and John and the 12th St. neighbors. The family will be having private services. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 70 W Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236 or the Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 233, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com