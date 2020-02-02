|
Alberta Mary Elewski, 86, of Medina, Ohio, passed away on January 30, 2020. She leaves behind her devoted and cherished husband of 67 years John; 4 loving daughters Boni Elewski (Thomas O. Hoover), Diane (Rick) Roten, Joannie (Scott) Slack, Carol Elewski (Colin Fieman); 5 adored granddaughters, Christi (Nick) Bradac, Caroline (Jim) Sulayman, Leah (Sean) Stratmoen, Madeline Slack, Anna Elewski; and 4 beloved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 loving sisters, many nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. Family and close friends may join us at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44114 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate Alberta's life in a Mass of Christian Burial. Internment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alberta's name to or the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020