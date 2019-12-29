|
Alberta Whitlock-Jennings "Birdie" Alberta Whitlock-Jennings "Birdie", of Akron, OH, was called home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Birdie was a lifelong resident of Akron where she attended South High School. She accepted Christ at a young age and attended Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Her passion was using her voice in the choir to lift God's praises which she did until she became ill. Birdie was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Jennings and parents, Johnnie and Alberta Marshall. Left to cherish her memories are son, Johnnie D. (Amanda) Marshall; daughters, Kimberly, Janiki and Winona Whitlock; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Robert Street, Akron, OH 44306. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 211 N. Portage Path Apt. 504, Akron, OH 44303.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019