ST. JOHNS, FLA -- Albine Maria Stickney, 94, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Albine, known as "Bini" to close friends and family, was born in Akron, Ohio on July 22, 1925 to Conrad and Albina Weitzel. She graduated from South High in Akron in 1943 as the class Salutatorian. In 1947, she graduated from the University of Akron with a BA in Education. She began teaching and went on to complete a Masters in Education at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH in 1953. In June 1955, she married Robert H. Stickney, and they settled in Hudson, Ohio. She taught primarily mathematics in several school districts in northeastern Ohio for 40 years, retiring in 1990. In 1992, both Albine and Robert moved into Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson and enjoyed the freedom to travel the United States and also enjoyed a month long trip to New Zealand. In 2012, when Robert passed away, she moved to Florida to live with her daughter Anne and her family. Albine was able to live in their home for six years until she developed some health difficulties, and moved to Westminster Woods in St John's. Through her life, Albine's faith was a priority and she was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Kent, Ohio and then Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran in Jacksonville Fla, where she attended until January 2020. She also enjoyed classical music, reading, sewing, counted cross stitch, and playing bridge. Albine was preceded in death by both her parents, brother, stepfather, and husband, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Petersen (John); grandchildren: Skyler Szalanski (Jasmine), Heather Biers, Suzanne Morea (Erik), Daniel Petersen, and five great-grandchildren. Pastor George Gaiser will conduct graveside service Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at Draper Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio. Visitation will be Friday evening June 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Masks and social distancing will be required for both events. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Faith Lutheran Church, 931 E. Main St., Kent, OH 44240. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)