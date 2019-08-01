|
|
|
Deacon Alcee Butler, Sr.
Alcee Butler, Sr., age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 following a short illness.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at noon at the Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 70 W. Huston St., Barberton, OH 44203, Bishop Emmett J. Lee eulogizing, and Pastor Steven Butler, officiating. Calling hours will be Friday, August 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron. Additional calling hours will be two hours prior to service on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 a.m., at the Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Procession will form at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home. SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO RHODEN MEMORIAL HOME,
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019