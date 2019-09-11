|
Aldona L. Feke Aldona L. Feke (nee Gogelis), age 89, was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Feke; loving mother of Robert (Suzanne) and Allen (Susie); cherished grandmother of Alison, Vivian, and Natalie; dear sister of Blanche and the late George. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION THURSDAY, 2 to 4, 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral services Friday, 11 at the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019