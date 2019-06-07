Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Aleene Shipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aleene Shipp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aleene Shipp Obituary
Aleene Shipp (Hunley)

Aleene Shipp, age 71, of Ravenna, Ohio, died on June 4, 2019 at her sister's home in Tallmadge.

She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Rance and Hazel (nee Barrett) Hunley.

Aleene was a graduate of Tallmadge High School and was a retired postal worker.

Her sister, Patsy Hunley, survives her. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be dearly missed.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Burial will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ivan Shipp, Jr. in Edinburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rose's Rescue by donating at the website, www.rosesrescue.net.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now