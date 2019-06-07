|
|
Aleene Shipp (Hunley)
Aleene Shipp, age 71, of Ravenna, Ohio, died on June 4, 2019 at her sister's home in Tallmadge.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Rance and Hazel (nee Barrett) Hunley.
Aleene was a graduate of Tallmadge High School and was a retired postal worker.
Her sister, Patsy Hunley, survives her. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be dearly missed.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Burial will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ivan Shipp, Jr. in Edinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rose's Rescue by donating at the website, www.rosesrescue.net.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019