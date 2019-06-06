|
|
Alene E.
Simpson
Alene E. Simpson, of Akron, Ohio, was born on February 9, 1936 in Lindale, Texas. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the blessed age of 83.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband of 37 years, Foster Simpson of Akron, OH; daughter, Wheatha Perdue of Bossier City, LA; special son, William W. Simpson of Akron, OH; one sister, four brothers: five grandchildren:; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:00 PM at St. John A.M.E. Church, 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Rev. Dr. Earl D. Hudson, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 979 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019