Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1233 S. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1233 S. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Alene E. Simpson Obituary
Alene E.

Simpson

Alene E. Simpson, of Akron, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the blessed age of 83.

Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. John A.M.E. Church, 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Rev. Dr. Earl D. Hudson, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 979 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
