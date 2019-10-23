Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Alene Faye Doan Hagmaier


1937 - 2019
Alene Faye Doan Hagmaier, 82, passed peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by family. A longtime Akron resident, she was born in Bloss, Ky. on May 7, 1937. Full of life, Alene gave a lifetime of service to her church, was deeply devoted to her husband, son, and family, was a master homemaker, cook, gardener, and loved entertaining at the "Hagmaier Hotel." She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl B. and Ella C. Doan; and brother, Robert Doan. She is survived by husband, Rodger; son, Derek (Heather); grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob; siblings, Jerry (Jean) Doan, Jackie (Gary) Anders; sister-in-law, Claudia Doan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH with visitation held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will be interred at Norvell Township Cemetery near Jackson, Mich., where the family resided for 19 years on their farm. In honor of Alene's love for nature, and to represent God's promise of hope, new life and resurrection, flowers are encouraged. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
