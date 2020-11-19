Alex C. Hart, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Barberton on October 24, 1994. Alex was very family oriented and an all-around caring person. He enjoyed gaming, computers and was an avid gardener. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenny Hart and his dog, "Stella", he is survived by his parents, Brian and Laura Hart; longtime girlfriend, Sasha; brother, Trevor Hart; grandparents, Irene Hart, Karen Copen and Jim Fetter; great-grandmother, Joyce Copen; along with many other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Alex's funeral service will be held Friday, November 20th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Paul Howe officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends on Thursday (TONIGHT) from 5 to 7 p.m.