Alex Danny Markus, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness due to Lymphoma. Alex was born to Steve and Helen Markus on March 19, 1942. After graduating from Northwest High School, he joined the Air Force and met the love of his life Carol Humphries in New Zealand. Alex was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father and Papa to his granddaughter and great-granddaughter. He was a wonderful friend to many and well liked by all. He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors when needed. He was a long time employee of Acro Tool & Die, which was like a second family to him. Alex was a huge sports fan and especially loved his Cleveland Browns no matter what! Alex will be dearly missed by all. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Helen Markus; sister, Alice Griffith; brother, Steve Markus; brothers-in-law, Noel Eastwood, Greg Humphries, Bob Thompson and sisters-in-law, Anne Thompson and Joy Pelling. Alex is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Markus; daughters, Tina Richter (David) and Kim Markus; granddaughter, Ashley Richter; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sister, Betty Markus-Jeromos (Joe); brother, John Markus; sister, Mary Anderson (Gary); brother-in-law, Arthur Eastwood (Patsy); brother-in-law, Geoff Humphries (Norma); sister-in-law, Judith Waddell (Ken); sister-in-law, Gay Andrews (David), and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A private family gathering to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alex's name can be made to: Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020