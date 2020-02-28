|
Alex T. Tench "Butch", age 78 of Stow, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda (nee Parcell) Nichols-Tench and the late Veronica Tench; loving father of Kenneth (Carolyn) Tench, Karen (Steve) Meyerson, and Christopher (Victoria) Tench; dear step-father of Terri Henderson and Jeff (Jeanette) Henderson; cherished grandfather of Alex, Kaleb, K.J., Nick, Zackery, Riley, Callie, Jacob, and Owen; caring step-grandfather of Sydney, Liam, Templey and Sofia; and dear brother of Emory, Rose, Jerry and the late Ted, Mary Ann, Eddie, and John; much loved uncle and cousin of many. Butch will be missed by his family and many friends. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and sports enthusiast. In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to the (). Friends will be received from 2 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236, where Alex was a long-time active member. All are asked to please meet at church. Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020