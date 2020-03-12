Home

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
2061 Wadsworth Rd.
Orrville, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
2061 Wadsworth Rd.
Orrville, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
2061 Wadsworth Rd.
Orrville, OH
Alex Timothy Vilayseng

Alex Timothy Vilayseng Obituary
Alex Timothy Vilayseng, 30, of N. Canton passed away on March 8, 2020. Alex graduated from Orrville High School and was a professional barber, working at La Belle's Barber Parlor in Akron. Alex is preceded by his mom, Sandy Crowe and cousin, Jeff Lauck. He is survived by his love, Lai Lia Xiong; daughters, Mia and Millie Vilayseng; brother, Max Vilayseng; sister, Taylor Vilayseng (Jimmy Ullman); sister-in-law, Blair Vilayseng; father, Kongseng (Thy) Vilayseng; mother-in-law, Khou Yang Xiong; grandparents, Linda and Ron Beech and Jim and Marilyn Crowe. Funeral services and calling hours will be held at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2061 Wadsworth Rd., in Orrville on Saturday at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Chuck Davis. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church and on Saturday 2 hours before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
