Alexander L. Swift, Jr.
Alexander L. Swift, Jr., 64, of Akron, OH, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Alexander and Maggie Mae Swift and sister, Loretta Swift, he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Peggy Louise Lewis and Barbara Swift; nieces and nephews, Robert, Christopher, Randy, Peggy, Sherita, Rixey, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Friday, June 14 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, Rev. John P. Hosea, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1333 Doty Dr., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019