Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander L. Swift

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander L. Swift Obituary
Alexander L. Swift, Jr.

Alexander L. Swift, Jr., 64, of Akron, OH, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Alexander and Maggie Mae Swift and sister, Loretta Swift, he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Peggy Louise Lewis and Barbara Swift; nieces and nephews, Robert, Christopher, Randy, Peggy, Sherita, Rixey, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Homegoing service will be held Friday, June 14 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, Rev. John P. Hosea, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1333 Doty Dr., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now