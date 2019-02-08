Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
, 555 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
Alexander Minev, 78, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Sofia, Bulgaria and was a member of St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church where he served as an active volunteer in all services. He enjoyed woodworking, walking and hiking. He was known to be a very kind and peaceful man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Maria; and wife, Cveta. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Joseph Zumpano; sister, Nellie (Joseph) Contino; brother, Vladimir (Theresa); and grandchildren, Zeno, Zaiya and Zoe. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 where Alexander will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fr. Vladimir Bakurdzhiev officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American or to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
