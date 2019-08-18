|
Alexandra Michelle Hunt On Monday, August 5th, 2019, Alexandra "Ally" Michelle Hunt passed away at the age of 27. Ally was born on July 21st, 1992 to Richard E. "Rick" and Kristin (Layman) Hunt in Akron, Ohio. She was a 2010 graduate of Green High School. She is survived by her loving parents and sisters, Stephanie Hunt and Kristin (Chad) Tietz. She is also survived by her beloved nephews and bestest pals; Chad Jr. "CJ", Trevor, and Brock. Along with many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard J. "Dick" and Betty Hunt, and Robert "Bob" and Betty June "Beth" Jarrett. Ally was best known for her outgoing, compassionate spirit and her love of all things furry. Most of all, her special pup, Eddy. As well as her sis-pup, Sophia, and her pup-nephew, Buckeye. Spending time volunteering at the local animal shelter brought her great joy. Almost as much joy as spending time doing anything water related... she was going to be a mermaid, you know. There will be a graveside service for immediate family at her final resting place. Please respect the family's privacy as they mourn their loss. In lieu of arrangements, please donate to Ally's favorite animal shelter in honor of her memory at http://www.oneofakindpets.com/site/make-a-difference/ or at One of a Kind Pets, 1929 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. The family would like to send special thanks to Robin and Kelly for their support throughout the years. Keep up the good fight, ladies. We also ask that you say a prayer for those who struggle with addiction in this world, and those who love them. If you are the one who is struggling with addiction, please seek help. Someone is missing you right now. Someone wishes you were safe right now. Someone is praying for you right now. You are loved, always. Call 800-662-HELP (4951) today. Make that first step. Please. There is still hope. It's not too late for you. Ally, may you go in peace. You are now with your Heavenly Father and your relentless struggle is over. You are a wonderful soul who fought a hard battle. We know that your life wasn't defined by a drug. We will always love you! Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019