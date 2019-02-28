Home

Alfonail Hale

Alfonail Hale Obituary
Bishop Alfonail Hale

Bishop Alfonail Hale was born May 25, 1939 to John R. and Ruthie Moorer Hale in Wilcox County, Alabama. He was educated in the Akron School System, graduated from East High School.

He met Barbara Jenkins, they were married and from that union were born Carla (Demetrius) Sophis, Daphine Murray, Ishmael (Hope) Hale and Lisa (Bishop Neal) Smith. There are twenty-six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy.

Bishop Hale spent the last fifty-eight years fulfilling his calling to "seek and to save those who are lost."

The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1670 Shatto Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44313 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Additional calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m., with Homegoing services starting at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Robert L. Lee, Eulogizing. Interment at the Greenlawn Cemetery. Funeral services being handled by the Murray-Wellington Funeral Home, 706 N. Webb Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601, 330-821-5650.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
