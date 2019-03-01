Home

Services
Murray-Wellington Funeral Home
706 N Webb Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 821-5650
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1670 Shatto Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Alfonail Hale Obituary
Bishop Alfonail Hale

The family will receive friends TODAY, March 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1670 Shatto Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44313 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Additional calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m., with Homegoing services starting at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Robert L. Lee, Eulogizing. Interment at the Greenlawn Cemetery. Funeral services being handled by the Murray-Wellington Funeral Home, 706 N. Webb Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601, 330-821-5650.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
