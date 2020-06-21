Alfonso White was born November 11, 1939, to the late Ned and Minnie B. White in Toomsuba, Mississippi. He was a long-time devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board, Senior Usher Board, Bus Ministry, and The National United Church Association of Ohio. Deacon White was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jo White; sisters, Louise Ratcliff (Akron, OH), brothers, Lester White (Detroit, MI), Tommy Jean (Buffalo, NY), Robert White (Trenton, NJ), and Dela Mae Lofton (MS). To cherish his beloved memories: sons, Alfred Wood, David White (Francis); daughters, Lisa White, Stephanie White, Judy Mims, Darlene Pryer (Sam), Jackie Watson, Shirley (Wood) Durett, Alesia Wood; sister, Earlene Lofton, (MS); brothers, Hershel White (Bernadette) and Alfred White (Janice); 22 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. He will truly be missed by many. Homegoing Celebration will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1365 Shanabrook Dr., Akron, OH 44313.