Alfred E.



Douglas TOGETHER AGAIN



Alfred E. Douglas, 90, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born April 1, 1928 in Akron, the son of the late Alfred and Ruhama Douglas.



He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He later retired as a Lieutenant with the Akron Fire Department. Alfred was a free spirited, hard working and independent person. However, he will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband and a man who loved his family.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Douglas; and his son, Alfred E. Douglas Jr. Alfred is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Scott) Smith; daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Burza; daughter, Barbara (Chris) Chapman; son, Dale (Denise) Douglas; son, Jeff (Chris) Douglas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019