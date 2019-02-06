Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred E. Douglas


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred E. Douglas Obituary
Alfred E.

Douglas TOGETHER AGAIN

Alfred E. Douglas, 90, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born April 1, 1928 in Akron, the son of the late Alfred and Ruhama Douglas.

He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He later retired as a Lieutenant with the Akron Fire Department. Alfred was a free spirited, hard working and independent person. However, he will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband and a man who loved his family.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Douglas; and his son, Alfred E. Douglas Jr. Alfred is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Scott) Smith; daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Burza; daughter, Barbara (Chris) Chapman; son, Dale (Denise) Douglas; son, Jeff (Chris) Douglas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.