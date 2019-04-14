Alfred "Buzz/Fred" Earl Daigneau



Alfred Earl "Buzz/Fred" Daigneau, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in an auto accident. Fred was a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a generous member of the community in Kent, Ohio and the surrounding areas.



Fred was born in Akron, Ohio. He met the love of his life, Jean (Colpo) on a blind date and they married and settled in Kent, Ohio shortly thereafter. They were blessed with 49 years together from their first date.



As a member of St. Patrick's Church and the Knights of Columbus, he accepted and spread God's love. As the owner of Fred's East Main Sunoco (Fred's Automotive) he touched many lives through his mentorship, honest service, and friendly ear. There are few families in Kent who were not helped out of a bind by his expert hand. As a mechanic and engineer at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad he was able to follow his passion for trains and dreams of operating a locomotive like his grandfather. Additionally, his love of old cars, quiet days on the river, and local history connected him to many more. He was a former member of the Kent Lion's Club and a current member of Friends of Corvair.



Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn (Brown); his father, Harold; his father-in-law, Albert Colpo; his sister, Sandra Daigneau-Heath, his brother-in-law, Arthur Heath; his brother-in-law, Dennis Emerson, and his sisters-in-law, Laura Peck and Janet Colpo.



Fred is survived by his wife, Jean (Colpo); his children, Tracy Bragg (Todd), Ben, and Nick (Emily); his eight grandchildren, Ty, Aaron, Eli, Christian, Simon, Ryan, Tessa, and June; his brother, Richard (Barb); his sister, Ruth Emerson; his sister-in-law, JoAnn Colpo; his brothers-in-law, David (Lindy) and Ronald Colpo, and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Kent, Ohio at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to the Madonio Family Animal Welfare Trust, 1204 Tallmadge Rd., Kent, OH 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019