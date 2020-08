Alfred G. Wood, Jr. passed away on July 30, 2020. Service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 4:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until time of service. Condolences may be sent to the older daughter at 360 1st St., N. Apt 258 Minneapolis, MN 55401. Please see website for Livestream of the service, www.stewartcalhoun.com