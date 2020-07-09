Ali Fararoui died July 6, 2020 at 89. He was born May 18, 1931 in Shiraz Iran, to Zeenat and Hossein Ali Fararoui. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Tehran University, he moved to Austin Texas to work on his Master's degree. A year later, having received a scholarship to Illinois Institute of Technology, he moved to Chicago where he completed his MS in Chemical Engineering. While working on his PhD, he was hired by BF Goodrich in Akron Ohio and subsequently transferred to Tehran Iran. In 1964, he met and married his wife Lila Nahandast and they had their twin daughters the following year. In the years following, his work with BF Goodrich took Ali and his family to Akron Ohio, Fort Wayne Indiana and Koblentz Germany. In 1969, the family moved back to Iran where they lived among family until 1974. Their next move took them to Turkey followed by India and Indonesia. They returned to Akron Ohio in 1999. Ali enjoyed bowling, playing poker, traveling around the world with dear friends and was an early adopter of new technology. He is survived by his wife, Lila and daughters, Genus Dalton and husband Mark of Parker Colorado, Venus Lusk and husband Kirk of Avon, Connecticut and grandchildren, Rachel and Kyle Lusk and Alexander and Cooper Dalton. The family would like to thank the staff of Concordia at Sumner and Hospice Care of Western Reserve for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ Child Society of Akron or other charities of your choice. Burial service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Moore's Chapel, 1631 N. Hametown Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Calling hours will be Saturday, July 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home at Rose Hill, 3653 W Market St., Fairlawn, OH. COVID-19 social distancing and facial covering protocols will be required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
