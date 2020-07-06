1/1
Alice A. McCoy
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alice A. McCoy, 84, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Harold and Pauline Hallett and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 45 years. Alice was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and enjoyed reading, traveling out west with her husband, John and being around her family. Preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Laurie Huber; she is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; children, Jack (Laura), Sheri A. McCoy, Brian J. (Karen), Mike A. and Melanie (David) Kelleher; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. The family would appreciate masks being worn. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Processing Center PO Box 9611 Washington DC, 20090. www.alz.org/donate To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
