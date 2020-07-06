CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alice A. McCoy, 84, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Harold and Pauline Hallett and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 45 years. Alice was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and enjoyed reading, traveling out west with her husband, John and being around her family. Preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Laurie Huber; she is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; children, Jack (Laura), Sheri A. McCoy, Brian J. (Karen), Mike A. and Melanie (David) Kelleher; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. The family would appreciate masks being worn. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
National Processing Center PO Box 9611 Washington DC, 20090. www.alz.org/donate
