1/1
Alice A. Serfass
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- Alice A. Serfass, 91, of Wadsworth, died peacefully at her home of 63 years on September 29, 2020. Alice was born on Feburary 13, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Alice (nee Nawalany) Kuneck. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church where she was active in The Legion of Mary and The Altar and Rosary Society. Alice was known for her infectious smile and heart of gold. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family. Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Serfass; four sisters, Helen, Mary, Eva, and Anna; six brothers, Joseph, Domenick, Anthony, John, Michael, and Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Fraley of Michigan; son, Kevin Serfass of Medina, and son, Keith (Michelle) Serfass of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Melanie Fraley, Steve (Meghan) Fraley, Samm Serfass, Alex (Heather) Serfass, and great grandchildren; Harper and Ava Serfass, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4 at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Wadsworth, 11 a.m. Monday, October 5. Interment is to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved