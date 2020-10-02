WADSWORTH -- Alice A. Serfass, 91, of Wadsworth, died peacefully at her home of 63 years on September 29, 2020. Alice was born on Feburary 13, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Alice (nee Nawalany) Kuneck. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church where she was active in The Legion of Mary and The Altar and Rosary Society. Alice was known for her infectious smile and heart of gold. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family. Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Serfass; four sisters, Helen, Mary, Eva, and Anna; six brothers, Joseph, Domenick, Anthony, John, Michael, and Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Fraley of Michigan; son, Kevin Serfass of Medina, and son, Keith (Michelle) Serfass of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Melanie Fraley, Steve (Meghan) Fraley, Samm Serfass, Alex (Heather) Serfass, and great grandchildren; Harper and Ava Serfass, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4 at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Wadsworth, 11 a.m. Monday, October 5. Interment is to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com