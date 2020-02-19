|
|
Alice C. Durst passed away early Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Though she refused to stay down time and time again, she lost her fight with heart failure, that followed her courageous battle with breast cancer. Alice's beautiful, unique soul, fighting spirit, loving and caring never give up attitude will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Alice is survived by daughter, Jessica Eagle, son-in-law Eric Eagle, grandchildren, Evan Eagle, Timothy Eagle, and Paige Eagle; mother, Suzanne Engle, stepfather, John Engle; sisters, Laura Richards, FaithAnn Saunders, and MÃ ry Beaty; fiance, Phil Fritzke; and many friends whom she considers family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Party, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to ? at The Pegasus Lounge, 898 Wilbeth Rd., Akron, OH 44314. Covered dishes are welcome but not nessasary to attend. Live music preformed by Willy Mac and others.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020