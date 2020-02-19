Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
The Pegasus Lounge
898 Wilbeth Rd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Durst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice C. Durst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice C. Durst Obituary
Alice C. Durst passed away early Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Though she refused to stay down time and time again, she lost her fight with heart failure, that followed her courageous battle with breast cancer. Alice's beautiful, unique soul, fighting spirit, loving and caring never give up attitude will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Alice is survived by daughter, Jessica Eagle, son-in-law Eric Eagle, grandchildren, Evan Eagle, Timothy Eagle, and Paige Eagle; mother, Suzanne Engle, stepfather, John Engle; sisters, Laura Richards, FaithAnn Saunders, and MÃ ry Beaty; fiance, Phil Fritzke; and many friends whom she considers family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Party, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to ? at The Pegasus Lounge, 898 Wilbeth Rd., Akron, OH 44314. Covered dishes are welcome but not nessasary to attend. Live music preformed by Willy Mac and others.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -