Alice E. Shade


1931 - 2019
Alice E. Shade Obituary
Alice E. Shade Alice E. Shade, 87, of Cuyahoga Falls, went Home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1931, daughter of the late Homer F. Shade and Genevieve Marie Shade (Steen). Alice was a graduate of Wheaton College, taught in Cuyahoga Falls and Akron Public Schools, where she retired after 34 years of service. She was a member of Northampton Bible Church, NEA, OEA, Kappa Kappa Iota, Wheaton College Club and Cuyahoga Falls Choir for many years. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer at historic area homes and actively supported the Haven of Rest Ministries. She is survived by friends, Joseph (Jackie) Brodzinski and their children, Amanda and Samantha Brodzinski, and cousins, Marie (Ben) Dow and Bev Tomasello. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral service for Alice on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery, 1120 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's honor to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
