The kind and supportive spirit of Alice Egan moved on quietly January 15, 2020, joining the ranks in heaven of Best Mom (Grandma) Ever. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Cecilia Trares; her husband, Tom; sisters, Helen Mudd, Frances Kemery, Mary Jo Peters and dear friend, Doris Yeager; she is survived by her children: Jerry (Suzy) Egan, Janine Paul, John (Traci) Egan, and Dan (Patty) Egan; her loved and loving grandchildren: Andrew, Courtney, Jonathan, Alex, Ben, Theresa, Regina, Magi and Colin; great-grand children, Elia and Ellie; her siblings: Frank Trares, Bernard (Diane) Trares, Rose Duer, Genevieve Bridges, Betty (Ralph) Abraham, Margaret Imbler and numerous nieces and nephews. Born on August 8, 1927 in Sharon Center, Alice moved with her large family to Cuyahoga Falls in the mid-1930s, attending St. Joseph Elementary School. Her high school life was in the war years, serving at Burrough's Restaurant and graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1946. She entered St. Thomas Hospital Nursing School hoping to be an airline stewardess - a requirement during WWII. While that dream did not materialize, she began a career as a Registered Nurse in 1948. She married Thomas Egan on June 21, 1950 and continued her nursing career as she raised her four children. In addition to working at St. Thomas, Alice also worked at St. Edward's Nursing Home, Hillside Rehabilitation Center in Warren, and Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Center. While at Edwin Shaw, Alice helped to establish its reputation for rehabilitation services for those suffering serious injury, stroke or handicap, retiring in 1987 as Head of Rehabilitation Nursing. Alice approached life with unfailing good humor and equanimity. Her family and friends loved her dearly for her deep humanity and humility and the loving respect, support and encouragement she showed us. Born and raised Catholic, Alice was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish; a stalwart supporter of the Falls Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, so important to her husband Tom's life; part of the first Mother's Club at Walsh Jesuit High School; and engaged in travels and celebrations with her beloved Trares family. After Tom's death in 1980, she and her friend Doris avidly traveled throughout the U.S. visiting National Parks in 48 states and elder hostels (now Road Scholars) and took numerous trips overseas. She attended many local theater events, took advantage of free senior classes at Kent State, enjoyed playing bridge and euchre, hiked the Metropark trails, and was an enthusiastic golfer into her 80s. A longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Alice spent her last years in Independent Living at the Village of St. Edward's in Fairlawn. Calling hours will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday January 20 prior to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Summa Hospice for their kind and sensitive attention during Alice's last days and for honoring her nursing career. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Summit Metroparks and the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020