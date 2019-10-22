|
Alice Frances Price, 99, passed away October 18, 2019 in hospice care at Pebble Creek. Born in Lamar, TN, October 11, 1920, Alice Alice worked in many service-oriented positions, cafeteria and hotel management during the war, and later at the General Shoe Company. During the war she enjoyed working with the Red Cross and the USO. She married Paul S. Ealy in 1946 and lived in Lewisburg, TN, where her daughter Betty Ann was born in 1947. The family moved to Akron in 1953 to find jobs at the rubber companies. Paul passed away in 1965. Alice worked as a distribution clerk at the B.F. Goodrich Company until her retirement in 1977. She married Mike Price in 1971, and they moved back to Tennessee. Alice returned to Akron after Mike's death in 1989. She enjoyed dancing, embroidery, sewing, walking and reading. Alice is survived by her daughter, Betty Hazlett of Akron, and her youngest sister, Leila Marie Zahorsky of Texas, the last remaining sibling of three brothers and five sisters. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle), with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Interment will be at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019