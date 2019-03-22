|
|
Alice H.
Crawford
Alice H. Crawford, age 91, was born on September 26, 1927 and passed away March 19, 2019.
Alice was a graduate of Springfield High School and retired from Barberton Public Schools as a secretary.
She lived all of her married life in Barberton.
Preceded in death by her husband, James S. Crawford, she is survived by her children, Jimmie Lee Crawford and Tim S. Crawford (Deborah); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Pleasant View for their care and support.
Graveside services will be held FRIDAY, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery (Masonic Section).
Arrangements by the Cox-McNulty Funeral Home--BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019