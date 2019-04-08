|
Alice I. Csuhta
WADSWORTH -- Alice I. Csuhta, 87, of Wadsworth passed away April 4, 2019. Alice was born in Wadsworth on October 24, 1931 to the late John Welty and Alice (Vincent) Welty.
Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid sports enthusiast. She enjoyed many years of bowling and was a member of the Women's 600 bowling club. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards with her friends. She also played on a women's fast pitch softball traveling team.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Csuhta, Sr., sisters, Margery Miller, Mina Morrison, Frances Lype and brother, John Welty, Jr. She is survived by her children, Robert (Jane) Csuhta Jr., Dale (Sharon) Csuhta and Robin (Larry) Morgan; grandchildren, Nikki (Steve) Hickernell, Jason Csuhta, Chris Minnich, Jr. and Kolton (Sunshine) Csuhta. There are 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Per Alice's request there will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2019