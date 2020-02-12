|
Alice Janet Booth (nee Turner), age 94, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. She was born January 26, 1926 in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, the youngest of eight children to the late John and Josiefine Turner. Alice grew up in a small town where she loved playing games and sports with her siblings, going to church with her parents, skipping rocks at the creek by her house and helping at her father's grocery store. After high school graduation, she moved to Louisville, Kentucky where she attended and graduated from beautician school in 1946 and then eloped with Carl Booth, the love of her life, on April 26, 1947. Alice and Carl made their way to Ohio and eventually settled in Akron, where Alice took on the role as a mother to her four children, whom she loved dearly. Through the years she worked as a beautician and served as a den mother for Cub Scouts, a scout leader for Girl Scouts, a volunteer for Good Neighbors, a cake decorator, a gardener, a cook (who made the best red-eye gravy and macaroni and cheese), a scrapbooking genius, a seamstress and a genealogist. She was an active member of the churches she attended throughout her life, including Arlington Memorial Baptist Church and Broadman Baptist Church. Alice loved life, her family, God and all things naturally beautiful. She enjoyed tending to her flower beds and watching birds eat from the bird feeders she had around her yard. She loved pretty flowers, colorful butterflies and rainbows. Alice was the family story teller, the family memory keeper and a proud mom, grandma/granny and great-grandma who was always so happy to have visitors. She was a smacker of chins, a grabber of cheeks and a holder of hands. She made sure everyone felt special and loved, and she spent many of her years taking care of and doing things for others. She especially loved being married to her sweetheart and soul mate Carl for almost 72 years, and throughout their golden years they were often referred to as The Notebook couple. In addition to her parents; Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, David Booth; brothers, Jack, Kermit, Sam and Marshall and sisters, Francis, Johnnie and Rena. She is survived by children, Larry (Pam) Booth, Mike (Chris) Booth and Suzanna (Frank) Dubravetz; daughter-in-law, Judy Booth; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many family members and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Mulberry Gardens, Altercare and Absolute Hospice for their compassionate care. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Friday, February 14, 2020 where Pastor Dave Bogue will celebrate Alice's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020