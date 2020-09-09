Welcome to the Alice Bouton obituary. If you didn't know me, read no further, life is short enough no matter how long you live. For the rest, thank you for being there for me. My husband told me my strength was being a true listener, so it was therefore difficult for me to write this. I was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1942. I grew up with my brothers, Ray and Gordon. My parents were Ernie and Alice Saron who provided a wonderful and loving home. During college, Ray brought home a friend, Tom Bouton, who remained my best friend for 58 years. Marriage and Firestone brought us to Akron where we raised three lovely children, Alice (Barry Boos), David (Rose), and Kathy (Jeff Davis), all unique and all a blessing. At this time, I have six grandchildren, again each a special gift-Allie and Brandon Boos, Noah and Grace Davis, and Breanna and Andrew Bouton. To you all I give my love and wish you well as you pursue your way through life. To my friends I can only say thank you for being who you are. There is so much more I feel but they charge by the word. To the various churches I have belonged to, thank you for your warmth and guidance. And to those of you whom I didn't get to know, please, please lead a life of love and support. It is what makes the world worthwhile. So long and bless you, Alice. There will be visitation from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church followed by a service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, or visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
