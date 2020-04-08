Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Graf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. Graf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice J. Graf Obituary
Alice J. Graf, 96, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short illness. Alice was a graduate of the City College of Akron and was a teacher for the Akron Public Schools. She was a long time member of the Church of God Worldwide. She was preceded in death by husband, Elmer C. Graf and parents, Paul and Rose Pamer. She is survived by children, Kathryn (David) Giza, Susan (John) Foster, Kenneth (Janet) Graf, Jerry (Perri) Graf; brother, Gene (Elanor) Pamer; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Copley Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron Public Schools.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
Download Now