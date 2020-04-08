|
Alice J. Graf, 96, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short illness. Alice was a graduate of the City College of Akron and was a teacher for the Akron Public Schools. She was a long time member of the Church of God Worldwide. She was preceded in death by husband, Elmer C. Graf and parents, Paul and Rose Pamer. She is survived by children, Kathryn (David) Giza, Susan (John) Foster, Kenneth (Janet) Graf, Jerry (Perri) Graf; brother, Gene (Elanor) Pamer; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Copley Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron Public Schools.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020