Alice J. Walker Obituary
Alice J. Walker, 91, died December 31, 2019. Born in McConnellsburg, PA, she was an area resident for more than 65 years. As owner and director of Northminster Nursery School, she positively impacted thousands of children and their families, putting her love of children into action. She was a member of the Association for the Education of Young Children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, to whom she was married for 53 years; and her brother, Harry D. Johnston. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, William and Carole of Wadsworth and Kenneth and Katherine of Columbus; and grandchildren, Lauren and Scott (Phuong) Walker. She attended Westminster College and was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
