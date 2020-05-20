Alice Jane Calbetzer
1931 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH/BARBERTON -- Alice Jane Calbetzer, 88, formerly of Wadsworth more recently of Barberton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born July 1, 1931 in Wadsworth to the late Cornell and Ruth Calbetzer. Ms. Calbetzer was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ and was a 66 year member of Medina Chapter 266 O.E.S. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Calbetzer. Alice is survived by her cousin and care giver, Jim Moore; cousin, Roger Snell; sister-in-law, Carol Calbetzer and two nieces. Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday. Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A special thanks to the entire staff of Pleasant View Health Care Center for the loving care they provided Alice for the past 7 years. Facial covering are required and social distancing will be observed. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
