Alice Jean
Jensen (Ries)
Jean Jensen, 89, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. She was born and resided in Akron all of her life. Jean served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from Akron Public Schools as a Librarian. She was a member of Tallmadge U.M. Church; she loved her family, music, art, stamp collecting and culture.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Ries; brother, James Ries. Jean is survived by her daughters: Kay (Don) Kerr, Karen Hall, Kim (Robin) Criscione, Karil (Ralph) Klayko; siblings: Van Shank; Ken (Shirley) Ries, (Barb Ries); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe, Tallmadge, Ohio. An additional service is planned for Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m. at Bethel Church of Tallmadge, 231 South Ave., Tallmadge with interment immediately following at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Make memorial donations to Tallmadge United Methodist Church, Bethel Church or St. Judes Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019