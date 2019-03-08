Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jean Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Jean Jensen Obituary
Alice Jean

Jensen (Ries)



THEN AND NOW

Jean Jensen, 89, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. She was born and resided in Akron all of her life. Jean served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from Akron Public Schools as a Librarian. She was a member of Tallmadge U.M. Church; she loved her family, music, art, stamp collecting and culture.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Ries; brother, James Ries. Jean is survived by her daughters: Kay (Don) Kerr, Karen Hall, Kim (Robin) Criscione, Karil (Ralph) Klayko; siblings: Van Shank; Ken (Shirley) Ries, (Barb Ries); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe, Tallmadge, Ohio. An additional service is planned for Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m. at Bethel Church of Tallmadge, 231 South Ave., Tallmadge with interment immediately following at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Make memorial donations to Tallmadge United Methodist Church, Bethel Church or St. Judes Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now