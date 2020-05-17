Alice Jean Tait
TOGETHER AGAIN Alice Jean Tait (nee: Swain), age 93, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1927 to the late Vaughn M. and Octa E. Swain. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Dean Tait; daughter, Brenda Kay Tait; brother, Paul W. Swain; she is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Detwiler; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sandi), Heather (Rick), and Kimberly (Robert); great grandchildren, Jordan, Alli, Tyler, Brittini, Brian, Taylor, Tara, David (Leota), Colby, and Hannah; great-great-grandchildren, Michael and Rowan. Private Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville. Memorials may be made in Alice's name to Chestnut Street Baptist Church of Wadsworth or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH, (330)-335-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
