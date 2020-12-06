) CUYAHOGA FALLS - Alice Johansson, 94, passed away November 29, 2020. She was born in Sweden to Richard and Anna Sjostrom and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 63 years. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she belonged to the Women's Club and was also a member of the VASA order of America. Due to her daughter, Mona's Cerebral Palsy she was dedicated to helping her to be involved in as many activities as possible. Alice and her husband, Dage loved camping, traveling the U.S. with their family. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dage "Swede"; son, Bengt "Eric" and daughter, Mona; she is survived by her children, Lars, Ann Marie, Hans and Anita; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will be having a private graveside service at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to please donate to your local chapter of the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com