Alice L. Boling


2020 - 2020
Alice L. Boling Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Alice L. Boling, age 86, of Mogadore, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home with hospice care and her family by her side. Preceded in death was her husband, Frank Boling and one granddaughter, Kristin Nist. Survivors include her daughters, Diana (Charlie) Bramlette of Sugarcreek and Linda Williams of Indiana; her step-children, Linda (Paul) Schrock, Dan (Patti) Boling, Sandy (Rick) Nees and Brett (Heidi) Boling; her grandchildren, Heather, Brad, Aimee and Toni and five great-grandchildren. Alice was a member of Suffield United Church of Christ, where she volunteered making magic wigs for kids with cancer. Per her request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magic Wigs For Kids, c/o Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 State Route 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
