Alice Louise Morrill, 60, died unexpectedly due to unforeseen complications while recovering from a mild stroke on Thursday, July 30th 2020. Alice is survived by her husband, Joe, a God-given soul mate of 27 years; daughter, Abby (Partner Rick Shafer), and son, Isaac; grandson, Grant Shafer; brothers, Tom and Edward Heinrich (Wife Merrie); sisters, Ellen Mays and Mary Stewart (Husband Dale); sisters-in-love, Dorothy Morrill-O'Ryan (Husband David), Liz Hawkins (Husband Wayne), and Kami Miller (Husband Craig Lipaj); nieces, Steffani Heinrich, and Kim Herrick and many more loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Lorraine Heinrich; brothers-in-love, Dick Mays and Bruce Morrill, and sister-in-love Patricia Grace (PG) Charters (Husband Duncan survives). A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, August 22nd at The Sanctuary Church, 1624 Northmoreland Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Calling Hours will be held from 3 to 4 p.m, with service and dinner immediately following. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For those unable to attend, there will be a Livestream of the service in Facebook group "Remembering Alice Morrill".