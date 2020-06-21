1930 to 2020 Alice M. Ulrich, formerly of Ravenna, Ohio, died of complications from pneumonia on May 31, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. She was 90 years old. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930, to Andrew Anthony Theis Jr. and Elizabeth Lillian (Wurn) Theis. She met the love of her life, James Gregory Ulrich, at Buchtel High School in Akron. After they graduated in 1948, Alice headed off to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. "Together or apart, I'll always love you, sweetheart, and some day there won't be such a thing as goodbyes, and me leaving all the time," she wrote him. "True love is meant to be shared, and I want to share it with you." After Alice completed her bachelor of (primary) education degree, they were married in 1952. Alice taught at the Mason School in Akron for several years. Following Jim's graduation from law school, they moved to Ravenna to start a family. Robert James was born in 1957, Richard Andrew in 1959 and Nancy Ann in 1963. In addition to substitute teaching, Alice was active with the Ravenna Tri-Sorosis Club and the Ravenna Tennis League. After her husband died in 1982, she moved to Largo, Fla., and worked for Mease Manor Retirement Community. "We will miss you, Mom. You were the best mom ever and a fantastic role model for all of us," wrote Nancy on her Facebook page. Both Alice and Nancy were members of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Alice is survived by numerous family members, including her three children, Bob (Tris) of Akron, Dick of Sarasota and Nancy of Acworth, Ga.; her grandchildren and Dick's children, Katharine Elyse (Matt) Carlin of Verona, N.J., and Sarah Elizabeth Ulrich of Fort Worth, Texas; her brother, Edward Andrew Theis of Munroe Falls, Ohio; and four nieces on the Theis side of the family: Cheryl Lynn Wilson (Craig Tennant), Judith Ann (Tom) Moreland, Patricia Ann (Troy) Robinson; and Susan Ann Gambaccini. She also is survived by her VBFs (Very Best Friends) Mary Lou Trexler, Charlene Wichman and Dorothy Poland. In addition to her husband and his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Mathias (Violette) Ulrich, Alice was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Helen Mary Theis; sister and brother-in-law, Irene Lenore (Larry) Hill; nephew, Wesley David Wilson; and VBF Phyllis Shorts. At her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna will take place later in the summer or fall. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Joseph M. Ulrich Respiratory Research and Education Fund, care of Akron Children's Hospital.







