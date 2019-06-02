|
Alice M. Wierzbicki
Alice M. Wierzbicki (nee Movens), age 89, of Boston Heights passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Wierzbicki; loving mother of Frank S. (Sandy) Wierzbicki, Randall W. Wierzbicki, Sharon M. (Sonny) Wilson, Susan M. Hague and the late Bruce A. (Jeanette - surviving) Wierzbicki; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of many and sister of Robert, Richard and the late Joseph, Mary and Sandy.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 45 East Boston Mills Road, Boston Heights, OH 44236. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Fairview Cemetery Association at the cemetery's address or to Northfield Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 10267 Northfield Road, Northfield, OH 44067.
Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019