|
|
Alice Marie Wright (Pratt)
Alice Marie Wright (Pratt) age 91, a lifelong resident of Boston Heights, OH, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Gerald L. Wright; loving mother of Anna L. (Sandra Rubin-Wright) Wright and Cindy (Jim, deceased) Hudson; dear grandmother of Jessica Hudson and Jason (Amanda) Hudson; great grandmother of Skylar and Miles Hudson; loving sister of the late Myrtle Mural and Lois Brannan and dear sister-in-law of Marvin Wright. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH, 330-468-1443, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Boston Heights, OH www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019