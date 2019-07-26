Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Alice Marlene Massaro


1933 - 2019
Alice Marlene Massaro Obituary
Alice Marlene Massaro (Ceyrolles)

Alice Marlene Massaro, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born May 22, 1933 in Imperial, PA. She married the love of her life, Joseph Massaro Sr., and they spent 58 wonderful years in the Akron area, raising their family. Joseph preceded her in death, along with their daughter Joni, her parents, and all nine of her siblings.

Alice will be deeply missed by her large family, including her children, Joe (Michele) Massaro, Jr., Jeff Massaro, Jayne Wright, and Jackie (Brian) Zimmerman; her grandchildren, Ashley, Megan (Jeremy), Matthew (Cassandra), Michael (Chelsea), Nicole, Courtney, Jacob, Patrick (Cassy) and Blake; great-grandchildren Grady, Raelyn, Hunter, Luke, Sydney, Carter, with Braxton on the way.

She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who always filled the room with smiles and laughter. Alice was a warm-hearted person, making friends wherever she went. She had a love and zest for life, and passed that joy (and some sassiness) on to her family. Alice was an ornery, but lovable individual, and her spirit will live on in those whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, with service, officiated by Brian Taylor, following at 4:00 PM. Cremation will take place following the service. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
