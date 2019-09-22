|
Alice Mary Newman (Klein) Alice Mary Klein Newman passed from this life into the arms of her loving Savior on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Alice was born in Akron in 1926 to Lawrence and Harriet Wagner Klein. She was proud to be an Akron South High Cavalier, having graduated in the class of June 1944. After high school she worked in the Plant Protection Office of the B.F. Goodrich Company with her best friend and future sister-in-law, Edie Newman Mathias until 1951. She also worked as church secretary and did the weekly bulletin for 32 years at her church, North Haven Evangelical Covenant Church. Alice married Edie's brother, Arvid L. Newman on June 18, 1949 in Akron. They were married for 45 years, until his passing April 5, 1995. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; brothers, Lawrence Vincent and Arthur Ben; brothers-in-law, Carl R. and Eric Arnold Newman; sister-in-law, Edie Mathias; and her beloved uncle, Benaiah Wagner. She is survived by her sons, Dave (Vicki) and Carl Newman; daughter, Ann (Mike) Belknap; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Paul (Peggy) Klein; sister-in-law, Molly Klein; and brother-in-law, Don Mathias; as well as many special nieces and nephews. A celebration service of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 with Rev. Pat Zanin officiating. There will be calling hours 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to or the Salvation Army. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019