Alice Pauline Strong,
née Hanson (Pauline)
Alice Pauline Strong, née Hanson (Pauline), age 78, of Mena, Arkansas died July 26th, 2019 at Peachtree Assisted Living in Mena. She was born on Thursday, September 26th, 1940 to Arthur Gayle and Alice Ruth Hanson, née Flescher in Barberton, Ohio.
Pauline was a Christian woman who always dreamed of raising a family of her own and being a loving wife. Her children and grandchildren filled her heart with love and joy. Pauline enjoyed drawing and was honored by the Marine Corp Reserve Unit for her artistry. She was a homemaker and made all her family happy with her roast beef, spareribs and sour kraut, and orange slushees. Pauline was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a great friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Strong; one son, Daniel Currenton; and two sisters, Betty Gagean, and Yvonne Casto.
Pauline is survived by two sons, Steven Bruner of Austin, Texas, and LeRoy Strong of Charlotte Hall, Maryland; three daughters, Kim Hodgkins of Flatts, Texas, Regina Francis of Sterling Virginia, Lavra Potts of Mena Arkansas; two sisters, Linda Bowen of Florida, and Joy Olsen of Ohio; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A family reunion will be held in her memory at a later date in Barberton, Ohio. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to the " Foundation".
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019