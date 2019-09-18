|
Alice Pitcher Alice E. Pitcher, 91, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Akron. Alice was born in Akron on May 18, 1928, to the late Michael and Mary Sekermestrovich and was a life long area resident. She was a member of the Eagle Club and the Croatian Club and was an avid bowler and golfer and was very proud of her 5 holes-in-1. Alice was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her brother, William Sekermestrovich; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday, September 21 from 1-2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main Street in Akron, where a service will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearpath Hospice
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019